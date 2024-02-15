Legal Recourse

From an indifferent silence pre-polls to an expression of concern over the post-election situation, the response of the United Nations and the United States to Paki­stan’s elections has changed drastically. However, the take of the UN Secretary-General, calling for calm and resorting to legal means to settle down polls-related disputes, reflects a balanced and pragmatic approach. There is no doubt that all political parties must keep sanity alive and must not let the confusion and uncertainty turn into violence or chaos.

The legal course is the best way to address the post-elec­tion situation where no political party could come up with a clear majority. The endorsements from both the UN and the US State Department for investigations into alleged election irregularities within Pakistan’s legal framework reflect a com­mitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring ac­countability. However, no external interference beyond that is welcomed. The unnecessary calls by some of the political stakeholders in the country asking the US to take notice of the alleged rigging are immature, to say the least.

The right way is to put trust in the system and take up the matters and disputes to courts. It cannot be ignored that not just the US and the UN but the European Union and some oth­er countries have also commented on Pakistan’s political situa­tion after the February 8 polls. But the only message that must be received from these comments is the message of concilia­tion and maintaining peace and calm. All political stakehold­ers, especially leaders of political parties, must acknowledge that they are the drivers of political stability in the country.

Regardless of the uncertainty that who will form the next government, rejecting violence in all forms is paramount at the moment. Political stakeholders must place the country’s well-being above their desire for power. This is a test for all parties and institutions. Non-violent recourse to legal options is the only sane way to move forward. The concerns of the interna­tional community cannot be entirely dismissed. Maintaining its integrity, Pakistan needs political stability more than anything.