LWMC deploys 270 workers, machinery for PSL

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has ramped up its efforts to ensure a pristine environment for cricket lovers attending the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 matches here at Gaddafi Stadium. According to a spokesman for the company, preparations are under way with a focus on cleaning the enclosures within Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the matches in Lahore. Over 200 LWMC workers, along with more than 5 washers and mini dumpers, have been mobilised in two shifts for this purpose. The cleaning and washing of all stadium enclosures are being conducted round-the-clock.