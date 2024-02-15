Thursday, February 15, 2024
Mastercard expands partnership with BOP to redefine digital payments for Pakistan's commercial segment

February 15, 2024
KARACHI   -  Mastercard and the Bank of Punjab (BOP) have expanded their partnership to cover the commercial segment, ranging from large corporate entities and small and medium enterprises (SME) to freelancer and gig workers. 

BOP will become the first bank in Pakistan to issue Mastercard BusinessCards® for SMEs, offering a range of solutions designed to cater to the country’s 5.2 million-strong SME market. BoP has also launched the first Foreign Currency Business Debit Card, enabling more than 2.5 million freelancers to digitize their payments. By facilitating a shift from cash to digital payments, BOP is not only revolutionizing the SME sector, but also promoting financial inclusion in Pakistan’s burgeoning gig economy. 

The extended partnership will also see the introduction of the Mastercard Corporate Card, which will offer larger businesses a customized, flexible and secure digital payment solution to manage employees’ travel, entertainment and procurement expenses, with a high level of expense visibility. This will enable Corporates to manage payments more efficiently and reduce friction in making B2B payments. 

“Building on a market legacy that spans over two decades, Mastercard collaborates with our partners to accelerate Pakistan’s digital transformation, drive financial inclusion and fuel its economy. In line with our pledge to bring 50 million SMEs worldwide into the digital economy by 2025, we are harnessing the power of our technology to help businesses of all sizes pay and get paid. The expansion of our partnership with BOP marks a transformative step in modernizing payment methods and making them widely accessible to Pakistan’s businesses and individuals alike,” said Arslan Khan, Vice President and Country Business Manager, Pakistan, Mastercard.

