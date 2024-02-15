Thursday, February 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Meghan Markle’s ‘big lie’ exposed by American journalist

News Desk
February 15, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

NEW YORK  -  American journalist and media per­sonality Megyn Kelly has blasted Meghan Markle for her claim of be­ing a ‘feminist’ on her and Prince Harry’s new website, saying the for­mer Suits star’s behaviour toward Kate Middleton and the Queen proves she is not. Kelly, who cur­rently hosts a talk show and pod­cast, appeared exposing the Duch­ess of Sussex’s “big lie” regarding Meghan’s remarks on Sussex.com. The former Suits star’s profile starts: “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in her humanitarian and business ventures.” Kelly, who was joined on the show by DailyMail.com colum­nist Maureen Callahan - hit back at the claim, saying: “The amount of staff she has chased out, all women. Her tantrums, her tirades.”

CJP questions how marriage halls can be run on Army lands

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024