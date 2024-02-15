Meghan Markle’s ‘big lie’ exposed by American journalist

NEW YORK - American journalist and media per­sonality Megyn Kelly has blasted Meghan Markle for her claim of be­ing a ‘feminist’ on her and Prince Harry’s new website, saying the for­mer Suits star’s behaviour toward Kate Middleton and the Queen proves she is not. Kelly, who cur­rently hosts a talk show and pod­cast, appeared exposing the Duch­ess of Sussex’s “big lie” regarding Meghan’s remarks on Sussex.com. The former Suits star’s profile starts: “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in her humanitarian and business ventures.” Kelly, who was joined on the show by DailyMail.com colum­nist Maureen Callahan - hit back at the claim, saying: “The amount of staff she has chased out, all women. Her tantrums, her tirades.”