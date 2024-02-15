Ministry introduces short-term Hajj facility for first time

LAHORE - Caretaker Federal Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister An­eeq Ahmed has announced that this year’s Hajj is set to be optimal for Pakistani pilgrims, offering unprec­edented facilities. He introduced a short-term Hajj facility for the first time, marking a notable milestone in the nation’s history.

Addressing the start of the train­ing session for pilgrims at Darul Hajj Haji Camp on Wednesday, he an­nounced that during Hajj, all women would receive Abayas, adorned with the Pakistani flag. Selected through a transparent system, the minister said fortunate pilgrims were chosen via a draw, and their training began on February 12. He said that Hajj pil­grims were the guests of Allah and true ambassadors of Pakistan, who would be facilitated with advance faculties. He said that when he took charge of the ministry, it was made clear that in 2024, Pakistani pil­grims would be provided with the best facilities. This year’s Hajj would be exemplary for Pakistani pilgrims, offering facilities that were not avail­able in the past.

The minister highlighted the com­prehensive efforts made by the min­istry regarding Hajj arrangements, collaborating with Saudi Arabia during a visit to assess the facilities, provided to pilgrims. He mentioned that accommodations, meals, and transportation, alongwith all basic necessities, had been standardised.

While discussing transportation facilities for Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, he said that this year, there would be provision of trains alongwith buses for pilgrims.

Responding to a question, the minister said that for the first time in the country’s history, a short-term Hajj facility is being provided in Pak­istan. Every pilgrim would be given a green suit-case containing a QR code to prevent any loss of belong­ings. The Hajj pilgrims would also be provided with a free SIM containing 180 international calling minutes and 7GB data to facilitate easy com­munication with their loved-ones.

Aneeq Ahmed urged Hajj pilgrims to pray for well-being, prosperity, and elevation of the nation during the pilgrimage rituals.

Lahore Hajj Director Iqrar Ahmad, Deputy Director Ministry of Reli­gious Affairs Abdul Hakeem Khattak, Deputy Director Arif Zahoor, Deputy Assistant Director Mujeeb Akbar Shah and Tahir Latif and others were also present in the training session.