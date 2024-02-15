Minster inaugurates project to enhance domestic pharma ingredients production

KARACHI - The Caretaker Federal Min­ster for National Health Ser­vices, Regulations and Co­ordination, Dr Nadeem Jan, Wednesday, inaugurated a project of expansion and revamping of Active Phar­maceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility at DrugPharma Chemicals. It is the second project under en­deavor of revival and invigo­rating domestic production of API and at completion of the project the production capacity of the Drugpharma would increase in a phased manner from existing 52000 liters to over 105000 liters by end of the year.

The federal minister speaking at the occasion said that APIs are used as basic ingredient in medi­cines of different disease and their enhanced indig­enous production will not only lessen reliance on API imports but it will also help reducing the price of medi­cines and improving quality and availability of the basic pharmaceutical ingredients in the country. He said that medicines and other phar­maceutical products manu­factured in Pakistan were in a great demand in Central Asia as well as in African countries and we can en­hance our exports by ensur­ing expansion opportunities the local pharmaceutical sector. Increase in export of pharmaceutical products will also contribute signifi­cantly in ensuring the avail­ability of quality medicines on appropriate prices across the country, he added.

“Since formation of care­taker government, I have pursued a three pronged strategy in health sector with core objectives of health sec­tor reforms; decreasing im­ports, enhancing indigenous production and mobilizing health sector resources for economic stabilization; and increasing the dignity of Pakistan across the globe,” the minister stated and ex­pressed satisfaction on sub­stantial progress so far. The health ministry had set a tar­get of $ 1 billion for exports of medicines, pharmaceuti­cal products and medicinal equipment in the current financial year, he said adding that we are poised to achieve or even surpass the target. In fact Pakistan has potential and it was possible to expand the pharmaceutical exports to $ 2 billion, he further add­ed. Governance in health min­istry and its allied entities has improved with digitization of the system, accountability is in place and all adminis­trative decisions were being made on merit, Dr. Nadeem Jan said and further informed that control programs on Diabetics and Hepatitis are devised while 500 primary health care centers has mad functional as well.

Government brought structural reforms in PMDC to enhance quality of medi­cal education in the country while measures were also underway for quality en­hancement of the Nursing Council, Dr. Jan stated and highlighted the demand of trained nurses across the world. Elaborating on steps for ensuring availability of quality medicines on appro­priate price in the country the minister informed that monitoring system of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is fully functional and actions were being taken against illegal profiteering and hoarding of drugs. DRAP’s systems of registration, licensing, re­view and renewal are made completely online to pro­mote transparency and in­clusion of all the stakehold­ers while measures have also been taken for capacity building and strengthening accountability within the regulatory authority, the minster informed. The min­istry has launched an app to receive and redress public grievances and any citizen could register complaint about prices, availability and other relevant issues on the app and DRAP team will con­tact the aggrieved person.