MoU signed between NIT Board and PSIC for prevention of heart diseases

LAHORE - A memorandum of understanding (MOU) for mutual cooperation was signed between the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and the Pakistan Society of International Cardiology (PSIC) for the prevention and treatment of heart diseases. Under the agreement, the National Information Technology Board (NITB) will provide digital and technical cooperation to the Pakistan Society of International Cardiology (PSIC) for data preparation and research for the prevention and treatment of heart diseases, including heart attacks. The signing ceremony for the agreement took place at a local hotel here in the presence of Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr. Umar Saif on Wednesday. In his address, the minister appreciated the initiative and said that it was a commendable project that will help save valuable human lives. He said that the government will provide all possible cooperation in this regard. Earlier, NITB CEO Dr. Babar Majid Bhatti briefed the federal minister on the details of the agreement and explained that the completion of the project to establish national networks and databases would assist in the timely treatment of patients suffering from heart attacks. He said that the agreement would prove to be very helpful for the primary and secondary prevention of heart attacks. President PSIC Professor Dr. Zubair Akram, Vice President Professor Dr. Nauman Naseer, and CEO Dr. Babar Majid Bhatti signed the MOU on behalf of the PSIC.