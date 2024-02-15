NA session likely to be called in last week of Feb

ISLAMABAD - As the major political parties are busy in wheeling and dealing to form the new governments in centre and provinces, the first national assembly session is likely to be summoned in the last week of Febru­ary. President Arif Alvi will formally summon the maiden session of the national assembly before 29th February, according to the rules and proce­dures. According to Section 91(2) of the Constitu­tion, the president must convene the National As­sembly’s session after the official announcement of election results or issuance of its notification with­in 21 days. “The National Assembly shall meet on the 21st day following the day on which a gener­al election to the assembly is held, unless sooner summoned by the president,” the section says.

In the first session of the new national assembly, election of speaker national assembly and leader of the house will be conducted. The PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, JUI-F and other parties are likely to sup­port one candidate from PML-N, whereas, indepen­dent candidates backed by PTI will also field their candidate for the leader of house in the national as­sembly. Caretaker Minister for Information, Broad­casting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solan­gi, in a TV programme, also said that the first new National Assembly session might be called on any date between February 22 and February 29.