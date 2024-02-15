NA session likely to be called in last week of Feb

ISLAMABAD - As the major political parties are busy in wheeling and dealing to form the new governments in centre and provinces, the first national assembly session is likely to be summoned in the last week of February. President Arif Alvi will formally summon the maiden session of the national assembly before 29th February, according to the rules and procedures. According to Section 91(2) of the Constitution, the president must convene the National Assembly’s session after the official announcement of election results or issuance of its notification within 21 days. “The National Assembly shall meet on the 21st day following the day on which a general election to the assembly is held, unless sooner summoned by the president,” the section says.
In the first session of the new national assembly, election of speaker national assembly and leader of the house will be conducted. The PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, JUI-F and other parties are likely to support one candidate from PML-N, whereas, independent candidates backed by PTI will also field their candidate for the leader of house in the national assembly. Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi, in a TV programme, also said that the first new National Assembly session might be called on any date between February 22 and February 29.