NA session to be summoned as per law: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Information, Broad­casting and Parliamentary Affairs Min­ister Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday said that the inaugural session of the new National Assembly would be sum­moned in accordance with the law.

“I need to sign the summary for the NA session as I also hold the portfo­lio of Minister for the Parliamentary Affairs,” Solangi said while respond­ing to the queries of media persons regarding the procedure for the sum­moning of new National Assembly, outside the Election Commission of Pakistan. The minister said in accor­dance with the law the ECP was re­quired to issue official results within 14 days of the elections.

As per the Constitution, he stated, the president could convene the Na­tional Assembly’s session within 21 days of the polling date.

“The last date for convening the NA session is February 29 and it can be summoned on any day before it,” he maintained.

Solangi said that any member of the National Assembly could contest the elections for the positions of prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker.

To a query, he said legal forums were available for redressal of griev­ances regarding elections and justice should prevail if any violations were committed. Those who had com­plaints in that regard should reach out the legal forums for justice, he added. To another query, the min­ister said the caretaker Balochistan government was trying to solve the problems as per the law.