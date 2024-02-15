Thursday, February 15, 2024
Naqvi orders foolproof security for PSL-9

Paddy Ashdown
February 15, 2024
LAHORE  -  Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to un­dertaker excellent arrangements to ensure foolproof security for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 and for facilitation of cricket lov­ers. 

Presiding over a special meeting with regard to undertaking securi­ty and other arrangements to hold PSL-9 here on Wednesday, Mo­hsin Naqvi directed to implement the formulated security plan in its true spirit for the cricket matches to be played in Rawalpindi, Mul­tan and Lahore. It was informed during the briefing that more than 16,000 police personnel will per­form their security duties during the PSL matches. A security plan for the matches to be played in La­hore, Rawalpindi and Multan has been chalked out. The matches of PSL-9 are going to be launched from Feb 17. 

The CM directed to carry out ef­fective management to maintain traffic flow during the matches adding that the traffic closure time should be minimized keeping in view facilitation of the people. He directed to timely impart aware­ness to the citizens about the al­ternate routes through the media, saying that the institutions con­cerned and departments by keep­ing a close liaison should diligently perform their duties. The arrange­ments should match with the sig­nificance of holding a big tourna­ment like PSL. The cricket lovers should be provided a peaceful and secure environment to watch cricket matches. 

Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secre­tary (Home), Secretary Commu­nication & Works, Commissioner Lahore, Capital City Police Officer, Chief Operating Officer Pakistan Cricket Board, Deputy Commis­sioner, DIG Operations, Chief Traf­fic Officer and officials concerned attended the meeting. Commis­sioners of Rawalpindi and Mul­tan, Regional Police Officers, Dep­uty Commissioners participated in the meeting via video link.

Paddy Ashdown



