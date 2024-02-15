NBP secures seven awards at GDEIB Awards 2024

KARACHI - National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has secured seven awards at the esteemed Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards 2024. The GDEIB Awards, organized by Diversity Hub-HR Metrics, are recognized as a benchmark for businesses worldwide, setting the standard for diversity and inclusion practices. This recognition not only places NBP among Pakistan’s top 20 Inclusive Companies but also shines a light on their dedication to foster a diverse and equitable workplace culture.

NBP was awarded for “best practices” in various categories, including vision, strategy, and recruitment. They were also recognized for their work-life integration, communication efforts, and commitment to employees’ development and community engagement.

NBP also won GDEIB awards in 2023, showcasing their sustained commitment to creating an inclusive workplace for all.