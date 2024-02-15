Nepra opposes govt demand to pass on Rs81.5b burden to consumers

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has come down hard on the government over its demand for passing on Rs81.5 billion burden, including Rs75 billion on account of capacity payments, to consumers and observed that the power distribution companies (Discos) are not ready to sell power to consumers, as there are 170000 applications pending for new connections with a cumulative demand of 1100MW.

“Electricity companies are not interested in providing new electricity connections. There are 170000 applications pending with Discos which have the capacity to consume 1100MW electricity, however, Discos were saying that consumption of electricity had dropped,” member Nepra Rafiq Shaikh observed during public hearing.

The Nepra held a public hearing to consider the petition for recovery of Rs 81.5 billion from the power consumers on account of quarterly adjustment for the 2nd quarter (Oct-Dec) of fiscal year 2023-24. Nepra official informed that 170000 applications for new connections are pending with Discos for up to one year. The cumulative demand of these new connections will be 1100MW, he added.

The Ex-Wapda power distributions companies (DISCOs) had sought NEPRA’s nod to transfer the burden of Rs81.498 billion to the power consumers on account of quarterly adjustment, which also includes Rs75 billion capacity charges to the IPPs.

The regulator expressed displeasures over absence of senior officials of power distribution companies during the public hearing. Chairman Nepra said that they should be present during the public hearing to respond to the issues of the public. Member Nepra said that neither the CEO CPPA nor anyone from the Power Division has come for hearing.

As per separate petitions submitted by Discos to NEPRA, the distribution companies sought total Rs81.498 billion on account of capacity charges, UoSC & MoF, impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA for the 2nd quarter (Oct-Dec) of financial year 2023-24. DISCOs sought total Rs75.139 billion on account of capacity charges, Rs10.818 billion under the head impact of T&D losses on monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) and Rs 6.587 billion on account of UoSC & MoF. However, discos have also shown saving of Rs 8.710 billion on account of variable O&M.

The power distribution companies are carrying 12 to 18 hours loadshedding in the country, and now they have come and seeking capacity payments of Rs 75 billion, said member NEPRA.

It was informed that DISCOs sought total Rs 75,139 million on account of capacity charges, Rs 10,818 million under the head impact of T&D losses on monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA).During hearing, the intervenors have called the power regulator to conduct audit of the Discos and demanded a strict action to fix the problem.

It was informed during the public hearing that electricity consumption has decreased by 12 to 13 percent during the second quarter of the FY 2023-24. Regarding efforts to reduce circular debt, the power regulator said that it was not satisfied with the efforts being taken in this regard.

More than 62 percent or Rs46.139 billion of the increase in the power tariff is due to capacity payments to the IPPs, mainly by Punjab based DISCOs including Lahore Electric Supply Company, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company, Multan Electric Power Company, Gujranwala Electric Power Company, and Islamabad Electric Supply Company during the 2nd quarter (Oct to Dec) of 2023-24. Similarly, Peshawar Electric Supply Company and Quetta Electric Supply Company also sought Rs9.251 billion and Rs9.669 billion, respectively, on account of capacity charges. Sindh based Hyderabad Electric Supply Company and Sukkur Electric Power Company sought Rs3.304 billion and Rs2.760 billion, respectively, while Tribal Electric Supply Company claimed Rs3.263 billion on account of capacity charges for the 2nd quarter. Nepra has reserved the judgment and will announce it after further scrutiny of the data.