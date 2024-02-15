On Victory Notifications

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s issuance of victory no­tifications for several candidates of the National Assembly raises questions about adherence to electoral procedures. Notifications have been issued for a dozen candidates including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Hamza Shehbaz among others. As per electoral procedures, the Election Commission is bound to announce the victory of the candidates after which the names are added to the gazette. However, the notifications that have now been issued by the ECP do not meet the prior requirement of sub­mission of election expenses by the candidates.

The ECP has not come up with the details of whether the ex­pense returns have been shared by the candidates for whom it has issued the victory notifications. This makes the move by the ECP very questionable. The post-election landscape in the country is already scarred with irregularities and allegations of rigging. In this context, the ECP’s action raises further con­cern about the commission being unfair once again. Not only is the ECP deviating from tradition but is also clearly violating Section 98 of the Elections Act 2017. The said section requires candidates to submit the record of expenses within ten days of the conduct of polls.

The timing of victory notifications without clarity on expense submissions adds to the uncertainty. It is time for the ECP to act re­sponsibly and be able to justify each of its actions with transparen­cy. There is already a pile of suspicion concerning ECP’s role. The notifications issued make it only worse. While polls in certain con­stituencies are yet to be held, and in others, there are contesting claims over victory, the issuance of victory notifications of some and few is a partial deliverable by the ECP. It would not be wrong to say that this was an untimely issuance by the Commission.

The ECP must act with caution because the uncertainty re­quires political parties and candidates to place their trust some­where. Giving off an impression of partisanship will erode that trust further. ECP must share which candidates have cleared the election expenses’ requirement and should abstain from pub­lishing victory notes if that pre-requisite remains unfulfilled.