Thursday, February 15, 2024
Pakistan has biggest potential of talented youth in diverse fields: President

2:18 PM | February 15, 2024
President Dr. Arif Alvi has termed technological transformation in educational institutes indispensible for the socio-economic development in the country.

Addressing a function organized by National University of Technology in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan has the biggest potential of talented youth in diverse fields.

He said innovation and human resource development is the need of the hour to compete with the developed world.

Dr Arif Alvi stressed increased exports for improvement in GDP and strengthening the national economy.

He emphasized the importance of unity for bringing foreign investment and stability to the country.

He regretted that the twenty-two million out of school children is the biggest challenge which needs to be resolved on emergent basis.

