Thursday, February 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence sector

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence sector
Web Desk
10:56 AM | February 15, 2024
National

Pakistan and Turkiye have reaffirmed the commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence sector.

The consensus to this effect emerged during a meeting between Deputy Chief of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces, General Irfan Ozsert and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed.

Deputy Chief of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1707972134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024