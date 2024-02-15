PESCO notifies load-shedding schedule

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) issued a notification on Wednesday regarding scheduled maintenance work that will lead to power outages in specific areas. The Shahi Bagh Grid Station will experience power suspension on 15th and 16th February from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. This will impact consumers of 132 KV Shabqadar, Tangi, Rajjar, and Charssada grid-connected feeders.
Similarly, the Mardan Grid Station will undergo maintenance on 15th February from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM, affecting consumers of 132 KV Dobian, Hussai, Daggar, Swabi, Nishat Tarbela, Raid Bank Tarbela, and Gadoon grid-connected feeders.
Furthermore, power supply interruptions from Mardan Grid Station are also expected on 15th and 20th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This will inconvenience consumers of various feeders, including Mohabatabad, Express, SIDB, Shaikh Maltoon, Industrial, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, and others.
Warsak Power House Grid Station will witness power suspensions on 15th, 16th, and 17th February from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Consequently, consumers of 132 KV Warsak, Peshawar Cantt, Regi Model Town, Shahi Bhagh, Sakhi Chashma feeders will face inconvenience. PESCO advises affected residents to plan accordingly during these maintenance periods.