Thursday, February 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PESCO notifies load-shedding schedule

Our Staff Reporter
February 15, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -  Peshawar Electric Supply Compa­ny (PESCO) issued a notification on Wednesday regarding sched­uled maintenance work that will lead to power outages in specific areas. The Shahi Bagh Grid Station will experience power suspension on 15th and 16th February from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. This will im­pact consumers of 132 KV Shabqa­dar, Tangi, Rajjar, and Charssada grid-connected feeders.

Similarly, the Mardan Grid Sta­tion will undergo maintenance on 15th February from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM, affecting consumers of 132 KV Dobian, Hussai, Daggar, Swabi, Nishat Tarbela, Raid Bank Tarbela, and Gadoon grid-con­nected feeders.

Furthermore, power supply in­terruptions from Mardan Grid Sta­tion are also expected on 15th and 20th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This will inconvenience consumers of various feeders, in­cluding Mohabatabad, Express, SIDB, Shaikh Maltoon, Industrial, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, and others.

CJP questions how marriage halls can be run on Army lands

Warsak Power House Grid Sta­tion will witness power suspen­sions on 15th, 16th, and 17th Feb­ruary from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Consequently, consumers of 132 KV Warsak, Peshawar Cantt, Regi Model Town, Shahi Bhagh, Sakhi Chashma feeders will face incon­venience. PESCO advises affected residents to plan accordingly dur­ing these maintenance periods.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024