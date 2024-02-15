PESCO notifies load-shedding schedule

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Electric Supply Compa­ny (PESCO) issued a notification on Wednesday regarding sched­uled maintenance work that will lead to power outages in specific areas. The Shahi Bagh Grid Station will experience power suspension on 15th and 16th February from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. This will im­pact consumers of 132 KV Shabqa­dar, Tangi, Rajjar, and Charssada grid-connected feeders.

Similarly, the Mardan Grid Sta­tion will undergo maintenance on 15th February from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM, affecting consumers of 132 KV Dobian, Hussai, Daggar, Swabi, Nishat Tarbela, Raid Bank Tarbela, and Gadoon grid-con­nected feeders.

Furthermore, power supply in­terruptions from Mardan Grid Sta­tion are also expected on 15th and 20th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This will inconvenience consumers of various feeders, in­cluding Mohabatabad, Express, SIDB, Shaikh Maltoon, Industrial, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, and others.

Warsak Power House Grid Sta­tion will witness power suspen­sions on 15th, 16th, and 17th Feb­ruary from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Consequently, consumers of 132 KV Warsak, Peshawar Cantt, Regi Model Town, Shahi Bhagh, Sakhi Chashma feeders will face incon­venience. PESCO advises affected residents to plan accordingly dur­ing these maintenance periods.