Friday, February 16, 2024
Peshawar Zalmi hold Lahore Qalandars in Pre-PSL Practice Match

Azhar Khan
11:39 PM | February 15, 2024
The practice match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi ended in a draw as it wasn’t completed due to bad light here on Thursday. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 is commencing at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from February 17, 2024. 

The Lahore Qalandars showcased their batting prowess, setting a formidable target by scoring 227 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Kamran Ghulam and Abdullah Shafiq were the stars of the show, scoring 63 off 33 balls and 65 off 36 balls, respectively. Jehandad Khan contributed significantly with an unbeaten 38, while Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Ahsan Bhatti, and Shaheen Afridi also made valuable contributions to the total. Peshawar Zalmi's bowlers, Muhammad Zeeshan, Arif Yaqub, Umair Afridi, and Saeem Ayub, managed to take wickets but couldn't stop the Qalandars' scoring spree.

Responding to the challenge, Peshawar Zalmi managed 141 runs for 6 wickets in 13.3 overs before the match concluded due to time constraints. Mohammad Haris led the charge with a quickfire 60, while Haseebullah and Saeem Ayub added 26 and 21 runs, respectively. Lahore Qalandars' bowlers, Ahsan Bhatti and Jehandad Khan, each took two wickets, with Salman Fayyaz and Haris Rauf also making key contributions. The match wasn’t completed due to bad light.

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1707972134.jpg

