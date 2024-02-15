PM Kakar to chair federal cabinet meeting today

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Thursday) in Islamabad to discuss economic and political situation in the country.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. According to sources, the cabinet will ratify the decision taken by the caretaker government to increase gas tariffs across Pakistan.

Sources informed that there will be Rs 100 per mmbtu increase for protected consumers, while non-protected consumers will experience a more substantial hike of Rs 300 per mmbtu.

Similarly, commercial consumers of gas will face a considerable Rs 900 increase in prices per mmbtu, as per the sources.

Sources also informed that the cabinet meeting will also ratify the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) regarding the gas prices.