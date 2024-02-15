Police should not enter someone’s home sans permission or warrants: SC

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday directed the police to handle blasphemy cases more care and ensure that the re­ligion should not be used for per­sonal gains.

A three-member SC bench headed the CJP and comprising Justice Mu­hammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Mu­sarrat Hilali heard the bail case of a blasphemy accused. The SSP and SP Islamabad police appeared before the court. During the course of pro­ceedings, the CJP remarked that the Superintendent of Police (SP) should to do investigation in the blasphe­my case himself. Whether the court should suspend the SSP or SP on the illegal act, he asked.

The court observed that the police should not enter someone’s home without permission or warrants. It noted that there was a five-year im­prisonment sentence in Police Order 2002 for entering a house without the warrants. The court remarked that the blasphemy case was regis­tered on basis of a picture.

The court, subsequently, granted bail to the accused against surety bonds of Rs 50,000.