PPP entrusts mandate to PML-N for Govt formation

People’s Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the PPP has delegated mandate to the PML-N for formation of government.

It is to be mentioned here that Kaira has been a member of the six-member committee of the People’s Party that had been entrusted for talks with other political parties.

Kaira said that the PPP will not get ministries but field its candidates for the Parliament and the assembly offices.

“We would have also work with the PTI, but the party’s founder has closed that door,” PPP leader said. “He has said that the PTI will not hold talks with three parties,” Kaira said. Kaira stressed that Pakistan required collective decision-making.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s antagonism towards Asif Zardari have no reason. “The PPP extending its reach to the JUI as well as other political parties,” he said.

“When the parties contest elections they criticize policies of other parties,” he said.

“If the People’s Party or the PML-N will stay away from government formation, Pakistan will enter into a new crisis,” Qamar Zaman Kaira said.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari earlier said that the PPP would lend its support to the incoming government but would not join the federal cabinet. He said the party was constituting a committee in this regard.

The PPP committee comprises of Qamar Zaman Kaira, Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Sardar Sanaullah Zehri and Shuja Khan.