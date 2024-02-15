PPP, MQM decide not to accept cabinet slots

ISLAMABAD - In a latest political move which may create more serious challenge for the new PML-N-led gov­ernment, two major al­lies of PML-N, PPP and MQM-Pakistan have decided not to take any cabinet positions.

Highly credible sourc­es told The Nation that PPP and MQM would give vote to Shahbaz Sharif during the elec­tion of the leader of the house in the National Assembly, however, both the parties would not get cabinet positions.

Both the parties have also decided to sit on treasury benches in the National Assembly.

Inside sources con­fided to this scribe that both PPP and MQM strongly believe that it would be difficult to give any economic relief to masses in the wake of current tough economic situation being faced by the country.

On the other hand, PML-N lead­ers maintained background con­tacts with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman but failed to woo him to join the coalition due to his strong reservations on election results.

On the other hand, the committees constituted by both PPP and PML-N held a marathon meeting in Islam­abad yesterday to chalk out a strat­egy for the formation of the govern­ment and election of prime minister.

Both the parties would also con­tact PTI for greater reconciliatory gesture, the sources said.