PPP should join hands with PTI: Mian Mateen

Our Staff Reporter
February 15, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   President Patriotic Companions and trade leader Mian Mateen on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) should join hands with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to form new government. In a press statement, he said the PPP and PTI coalition alliance will help establish strong government.“ A strong government is the need of the hour. Otherwise, the country will remain in the grip of chaos and anarchy, he said. Mian Mateen also said that PTI leader Gohar Khan must consult his party members in this regard.

Our Staff Reporter

