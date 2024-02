KARACHI - Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said that the Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP) will accept all key positions and will not take respon­sibility for anything. In an exclusive interview with a private TV news channel, Muhammad Zubair stated that there is no alternative for the PML-N other than accepting the conditions of the PPP and the PML-N will attempt to include the PPP in the cabinet.