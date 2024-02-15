Friday, February 16, 2024
PTI, JUI-F agree 'Feb 8 polls not free and fair'

Web Desk
11:52 PM | February 15, 2024
PTI and JUI-F on Thursday agreed on single point that the February 8 general elections were "not free and fair". 

Speaking to the media in a joint press conference, JUI-F's Hafiz Hamdullah stressed that both parties agree that the February 8 polls were not transparent and were marred with rigging and irregularities.

Meanwhile, stating that both parties have rejected the election results, PTI's Barrister Saif said that the party would move forward while remaining in contact with other political parties who deem the polls unfair.

