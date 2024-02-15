Punjab PEC reviews preparations for re-polling in 26 polling stations of NA-88

LAHORE - Punjab Provincial Election Commis­sioner (PEC) Ijaz Anwar Chohan on Wednesday reviewed the prepara­tions for re-polling scheduled for today (February 15) at 26 polling stations in NA-88 Khushab.

As per a spokesperson of the Pun­jab PEC office, the commissioner is­sued necessary instructions to the concerned district returning officer (DRO) and district police officer (DPO) about preparations for the re-polling. He instructed the DPO to ensure foolproof security arrange­ments at all the polling stations and returning officer’s office, empha­sising that adequate police force should be deployed at all the polling stations to maintain law and order.

He also directed the DRO to en­sure proper transport arrangements for polling staff. On February 8, the Election Commission had ordered re-polling at these polling stations on February 15 due to the loss caused to the polling material by the crowd at the returning officer’s office.