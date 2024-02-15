Thursday, February 15, 2024
Punjab PEC reviews preparations for re-polling in 26 polling stations of NA-88

Our Staff Reporter
February 15, 2024
LAHORE  -  Punjab Provincial Election Commis­sioner (PEC) Ijaz Anwar Chohan on Wednesday reviewed the prepara­tions for re-polling scheduled for today (February 15) at 26 polling stations in NA-88 Khushab.

As per a spokesperson of the Pun­jab PEC office, the commissioner is­sued necessary instructions to the concerned district returning officer (DRO) and district police officer (DPO) about preparations for the re-polling. He instructed the DPO to ensure foolproof security arrange­ments at all the polling stations and returning officer’s office, empha­sising that adequate police force should be deployed at all the polling stations to maintain law and order.

He also directed the DRO to en­sure proper transport arrangements for polling staff. On February 8, the Election Commission had ordered re-polling at these polling stations on February 15 due to the loss caused to the polling material by the crowd at the returning officer’s office.

CJP questions how marriage halls can be run on Army lands

Our Staff Reporter

