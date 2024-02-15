Quetta Gladiators emerge as titans of tenacity in HBL PSL

LAHORE - The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), in the realm of Pakistani cricket, has emerged as a cornerstone since its in­ception in 2016, providing a platform for the nation’s cricketing talents through its six dynamic franchises. Among these, the Quetta Gladiators have distinguished themselves not just as competitors, but as harbingers of hope, dignity, and unity.

Under the stewardship of Nadeem Omar, a cricket aficionado and esteemed businessman, the Gladiators have navi­gated the challenge of carving an iden­tity for Quetta, especially in Balochistan, with remarkable success. Omar’s vision was clear from the start, as he enlisted cricket legends such as Sir Viv Richards for mentorship, Moin Khan as head coach, and Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain. This strategic leadership triumvirate propelled the team to clinch its first title in 2019, marking a historic achievement in the franchise’s journey.

Now in its ninth year, the Quetta Gladia­tors have transcended the realm of sports to become a symbol of Balochistan’s resil­ience and potential. Initiatives like the In­ter-School tournament, Ramadan cricket, and pioneering a women’s tournament have played pivotal roles in altering per­ceptions and fostering inclusivity. “Quetta Gladiators have managed to create a posi­tive narrative around Quetta and Balo­chistan, showcasing it as a vibrant hub for cricketing events,” shared Nadeem Omar, reflecting on the franchise’s impact.

The commitment to nurturing local talent has borne fruit, with players such as Bismillah Khan, Abdul Nasir, and Mo­hammad Asghar rising through the ranks to national acclaim. The harsh climatic conditions of Quetta have not deterred the franchise’s efforts in organizing trials and camps, a testament to Omar’s opti­mism for the future.

The Gladiators have also been instru­mental in shaping the trajectories of cricketers like Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah, alongside highlighting the prowess of players such as Rilee Ros­souw. “Our journey has been about trust and opportunity,” Omar remarked, citing the development of talents like Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz under the Gladiators’ banner.

Despite challenges over the past four years, the affection and pride emanating from the people of Balochistanserve as the ultimate accolade for Nadeem Omar and the Quetta Gladiators. As the fran­chise continues its pursuit of excellence, it stands as a beacon for aspiring cricketers in Pakistan, epitomizing the spirit of unity and the transformative power of sports.

PSL 9 ignites excitement with “Khul Ke Khel” Anthem by Ali Zafar and Aima Baig

The PSL 9 has sparked anticipation with the release of its vibrant anthem, “Khul Ke Khel,” brought to life by the charismatic duo of Ali Zafar and Aima Baig. Crafted with the creative genius of Ali Zafar, who took on the roles of writer, composer, and producer, the anthem embodies the spirit of cricket and celebration. The video, a montage of exhilarating moments from the league’s history and snapshots of all six franchises, encapsulates the essence of the PSL’s dynamic legacy. In an inviting mes­sage accompanying the anthem’s release, the description captures the anthem’s es­sence: “Are you ready for the season’s ulti­mate anthem? This HBL PSL, we call upon a nation with a heart as big as its dreams, to join us in a celebration of laughter, love, and bold living. Let’s revel in the joy, cheer wholeheartedly, and most importantly, play with open hearts #KhulKeKhel, dear ones!” Ali Zafar’s return to the PSL an­them stage marks a significant moment, rekindling the magic he created with the anthems for the league’s first three edi­tions - “Ab Khel Ke Dikha,” “Ab Khel Jamay Ga,” and “Dil Se Jaan Laga De.” His latest contribution, in collaboration with Aima Baig, promises to add another memorable chapter to the PSL’s musical legacy.

Haris Rauf optimistic about Qalandars clinching 3rd consecutive PSL title

Lahore Qalandars’ star pacer, Haris Rauf, expressed strong confidence in his team’s ability to clinch a historic third con­secutive PSL trophy. As the reigning cham­pions of the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the Qalandars have their sights set on another triumph. Speaking to the media, Rauf con­veyed the team’s determination to live up to the fans’ expectations and deliver a stel­lar performance once again. “Our fans are eager to see us clinch the title once more, and we’re committed to making that hap­pen through outstanding play,” he said.

He downplayed the notion of added pressure due to their status as defending champions, emphasizing the team’s fo­cus on providing entertaining cricket for their supporters. The pacer also praised the leadership qualities of Shaheen Af­ridi, who captains both the Lahore Qa­landars and the national T20I squad. “Shaheen has always been a fighter for his team, ensuring a relaxed atmosphere and backing his players, whether in the PSL or on the national team.” Looking ahead to PSL season 9, Rauf said: “I’m not feeling any pressure. My goal is to enhance my performance and secure my spot on the team,” he affirmed, signaling his readiness to contribute to the Qalan­dars’ quest for another title victory.