Thursday, February 15, 2024
Re-polling in Khushab, Kohat, Ghotki continues

10:39 AM | February 15, 2024
Re-polling is taking place on Thursday at some polling stations of Khushab, Ghotki and Kohat where voting could not be held due to various reasons on February 8.

These polling stations are; Khushab (NA-88) in Punjab, Kohat (PK-90) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Ghotki (PS-18) of Sindh.

The polling began at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any break.

In Khushab, re-polling is being held in 26 polling stations, eight polling stations in Kohat and two in Ghotki.

It may be recalled that polling was stopped in these polling stations due to violence during general elections on February 8.

Meanwhile, polling will be held in six polling stations in constituency NA-43 Tank-Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday. 

