Renowned scholar Dr Mumtaz Bhutto passes away

HYDERABAD - Famed author, analyst, historian and former dean of faculty of Islamic Studies and author of various books Professor Dr Mumtaz Bhutto passed away at the age of 75 in Jamshoro after a prolonged illness on Wednes­day. After performing the funeral prayers of the deceased, she was buried in the graveyard near the university workshop. Her last rites were at­tended by a large number of people belonging to different walks of life, including faculty members, officers and employees of University of Sindh. Dr Mumtaz was born on March 15, 1948, in Shkar­pur, Sindh, and she completed her education up to college there. She was also honoured by the uni­versity administration as the best teacher with a gold medal. On the other hand, Mukhdoom Saeed ul Zaman “Aatif”, the Chairman of the Sindhi Adabi board has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the demise of Professor Dr Mumtaz Bhutto.