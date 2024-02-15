Research vital for national progress: HEC

HYDERABAD - Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commis­sion (HEC) Islamabad, empha­sized the pivotal role of research in PhD programs for driving na­tional development. Addressing the academic and administra­tive heads at Sindh Agriculture University and inauguration ceremony of a smart classroom established at Umerkot campus, Chairman HEC urged alignment of research with national priori­ties and expansion into crucial sectors like food security and agriculture. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed also emphasized that during the past 76 years, conventional methods were employed in aca­demia and research.

Now, it is imperative to align research topics of PhD degrees with national development. “Re­search expansion is needed on various subjectsincluding food security, agricultural production, value chains, seed development, and veterinary vaccines, while Institutions need to enhance their efficiency.” He added. Ex­pressing concern over the sheer volume of research papers being published, the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) urged a shift towards re­search that yields tangible na­tional benefits.

He noted that the 262 uni­versities across the nation are fulfilling their responsibilities in higher education. Further­more, the HEC stands prepared to provide grants specifically for interdisciplinary and applied re­search initiatives. Chairman HEC while visiting SAU and Umerkot Campus appreciated the leader­ship of Dr Fateh Marri as Vice Chancellor for bringing signifi­cant improvements in university and its campuses.

He further said that Dr Marri provided leadership to HEC in a difficult phase, for which nation is thankful to him. SAU Vice Chan­cellor Dr. Fatah Marri stressed the pivotal role of agricultural development in addressing eco­nomic challenges, highlighting Sindh Agriculture University’s focus on areas like seed improve­ment, Animal Breeding, Value Addition, Arid and Urban Agri­culture and agricultural financ­ing. Dr Fatah Marri urged for a shift in youth mindset towards market-oriented agricultural ed­ucation and self-employment op­portunities and emphasized the industry-academia collaboration to drive export-oriented trends. Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Mo­hammad Marri emphasized the promising research opportuni­ties in agriculture and medicinal plants within the Tharparkar re­gion. He stressed the significance of establishing a modern scien­tific academic and research en­vironment to facilitate students’ exploration of these fields.