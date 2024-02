VLADIVOSTOK - Having worked at the International Space Station (ISS) for about six months, Russia’s Prog­ress MS-24 cargo space­ship completed its mis­sion and sank into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday. “Today, the cargo ship was deorbited, entered the atmosphere and dis­integrated. According to the Flight Control Cen­ter, the unburned parts of the ship’s structure fell into a non-navigable area of the southern part of the Pacific Ocean,” said Russia’s state space cor­poration Roscosmos.