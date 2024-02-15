Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov sunk off Crimea, says Ukraine

KYIV - A big Russian amphibious ship, the Caesar Kunikov, has been sunk off the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea, according to Ukraine’s armed forces.

Powerful explosions were heard early on Wednesday, according to local social media, which suggested the landing ship was hit south of the town of Yalta. Ukraine’s intelligence directorate released video of what it said were Magura V5 sea drones striking the ship.

Ukraine has repeatedly hit Russia’s Black Sea fleet in occupied Crimea.

Satellite images last year showed much of the fleet had left the penin­sula for the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. Ahead of a Nato min­isterial meeting in Brussels, the sec­retary general of the Western defen­sive alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said Ukrainian forces had won a “great victory” in recent months, inflicting “heavy losses” on the Black Sea fleet that had opened a corridor for Ukrai­nian grain exports.

Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine is due to enter its third year next week and Ukraine’s armed forces chief has admitted the situation is “extremely complex and tense”.

Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi, who was appointed commander-in-chief last week, visited the front line on Wednesday and promised that units trying to prevent Russian troops from capturing the flashpoint town of Avdiivka would be reinforced. Avdi­ivka is almost empty and all but sur­rounded by Russian forces and one of the soldiers defending it said earlier that the situation there was critical.

“We are doing everything pos­sible to prevent the enemy from ad­vancing deep into our territory,” he wrote on social media. Overnight, a Russian missile attack claimed three lives including a child in the mining town of Selydove, 40km (25 miles) west of Avdiivka. Officials said four missiles had hit the local hospital and maternity ward, as well as nine blocks of flats. Several other residents were wounded, in­cluding a baby. There was no confir­mation from Russia’s navy that the Caesar Kunikov had been sunk in the Black Sea, merely that six Ukrai­nian drones had been destroyed. The Kremlin has also refused to comment on the incident.

Video appearing to show the af­termath of the Ukrainian attack was uploaded only recently, BBC Verify confirmed. “The Caesar Kunikov suf­fered critical holes in its port side and began to sink,” Ukraine’s main intelligence directorate said on the Telegram messaging site, adding that it had been destroyed off the Crimean coastal town of Alupka in Ukrainian territorial waters by a unit called Group 13.

It said an operation to rescue up to 87 crew members had been “unsuc­cessful” and “according to available information, most were killed”.

The Magura V5 unmanned drones the directorate said were used in the attack are made in Ukraine and travel just above the sea surface at a speed up to 42 nautical miles an hour, their manufacturer says.

Amphibious ships are used to move assault troops to land quickly, especially in enemy territory, but the chances of them being used for this purpose in Ukraine are almost zero.

Instead they are being used to ferry military supplies, in effect as heavily armed transport ships.