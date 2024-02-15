Salima Hashmi honours Faiz’s legacy at Govt Murray College anniversary celebration

SIALKOT - Renowned artist and activist Salima Hashmi paid tribute to her father, the legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, at a cer­emony commemorating his 113th birth anniversary held at Government Murray Col­lege on Wednesday. Reflect­ing on Faiz’s formative years at Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s alma mater, Hashmi expressed pride in his educational back­ground, highlighting the insti­tution’s influence on his revo­lutionary spirit.

During the event, Hashmi shared poignant stories, in­cluding her father’s wedding at the historic Maharaja’s guest house in Srinagar, Oc­cupied Kashmir, where Gusha Faiz, their family residence, stands to this day. She empha­sised Faiz’s transformative approach to love, shaped by a philosophy of critical living, which challenged traditional norms. Principal, Prof Nawaz, and District Governor of Lions Club International N2.305, Fe­zan Majeed Kapur, echoed the enduring relevance of Faiz’s poetry, particularly his impas­sioned verses on Palestine’s occupation and the United Na­tions’ silence. Their sentiments were reinforced by Prof Irfan Rauf and a distinguished panel of scholars and students from the Urdu Department, includ­ing Prof Rai Iqbal, Junaid Af­tab, Danish Abid, Prof Nadeem Islam, Prof Sajjad Bhatti, Prof Maher Ilyas, and Prof Ehtsham.

The event concluded with a visit to the Iqbal and Faiz Gal­lery, underscoring the lasting impact of these literary giants on Pakistan’s cultural heritage.