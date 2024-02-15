Salima Hashmi honours Faiz’s legacy at Govt Murray College anniversary celebration

SIALKOT - Renowned artist and activist Salima Hashmi paid tribute to her father, the legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, at a ceremony commemorating his 113th birth anniversary held at Government Murray College on Wednesday. Reflecting on Faiz’s formative years at Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s alma mater, Hashmi expressed pride in his educational background, highlighting the institution’s influence on his revolutionary spirit.
During the event, Hashmi shared poignant stories, including her father’s wedding at the historic Maharaja’s guest house in Srinagar, Occupied Kashmir, where Gusha Faiz, their family residence, stands to this day. She emphasised Faiz’s transformative approach to love, shaped by a philosophy of critical living, which challenged traditional norms. Principal, Prof Nawaz, and District Governor of Lions Club International N2.305, Fezan Majeed Kapur, echoed the enduring relevance of Faiz’s poetry, particularly his impassioned verses on Palestine’s occupation and the United Nations’ silence. Their sentiments were reinforced by Prof Irfan Rauf and a distinguished panel of scholars and students from the Urdu Department, including Prof Rai Iqbal, Junaid Aftab, Danish Abid, Prof Nadeem Islam, Prof Sajjad Bhatti, Prof Maher Ilyas, and Prof Ehtsham.
The event concluded with a visit to the Iqbal and Faiz Gallery, underscoring the lasting impact of these literary giants on Pakistan’s cultural heritage.