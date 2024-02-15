Thursday, February 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

‘Spring Festival pays way to understand Chinese culture, traditions’

INP
February 15, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Spring Festival, also known as Chinese New Year, is an important cultural event in China that offers a unique opportunity to under­stand Chinese culture and traditions, according to Pakistani diplomats. 

They believe that participating in the festival can help deepen the under­standing between the people of Paki­stan and China.

Sardar Muhammad, Acting Con­sul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou told China Economic Net that this year they immersed themselves in the vi­brant and colourful celebrations of the Chinese New Year in Guangzhou, em­bracing the traditions and customs of the Cantonese way of welcoming the Spring Festival.

“We visited the flower market on Bei­jing Road where the atmosphere was alive with the energy of joyful Chinese families and children, adding to the fes­tive spirit of the occasion. Our time in the bustling tourist spots of Guangzhou brought us even closer to the heart of the celebrations, with the kids eagerly lead­ing us to the incredible Sunac Theme Park adorned with red lanterns and filled with exuberant families,” he added.

CJP questions how marriage halls can be run on Army lands

He said their experience was en­riched further by connecting with Pa­kistani families and their Chinese rela­tives, indulging in a delightful fusion of Chinese and Pakistani cuisine, as well as a lively barbecue. 

Witnessing the exchange of hongbao or red envelopes brought pure joy to the children’s faces, adding to the en­chantment of the festivities. The high­light of their gatherings was undoubt­edly the spectacular fireworks display, which captivated the kids and filled the sky with a shimmering spectacle.

“As the celebrations continued, the kids delighted in the nightly fireworks from the balcony, adding a touch of magic to our time spent together. 

Venturing further, we discovered the breathtaking Zhujiang Park, where families and children came together to celebrate with lanterns and create a joyful atmosphere filled with music, laughter, and the sweet scent of deli­cious foods,” Sardar mentioned.

PPP, MQM decide not to accept cabinet slots

He further said that it was a mesmer­izing experience, as they joined in the merriment, enjoying the sights of chil­dren playing and skating, truly immers­ing themselves in the beauty and joy of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

The Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China Ghu­lam Qadir said that the Spring Festival is not only a time for family reunions and celebrations but also a reflection of Chinese history, customs, and values. 

By taking part in the festivities, dip­lomats can gain insights into the rich cultural heritage of China, including its traditional cuisine, music, dance, and art forms.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024