‘Spring Festival pays way to understand Chinese culture, traditions’

ISLAMABAD - The Spring Festival, also known as Chinese New Year, is an important cultural event in China that offers a unique opportunity to under­stand Chinese culture and traditions, according to Pakistani diplomats.

They believe that participating in the festival can help deepen the under­standing between the people of Paki­stan and China.

Sardar Muhammad, Acting Con­sul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou told China Economic Net that this year they immersed themselves in the vi­brant and colourful celebrations of the Chinese New Year in Guangzhou, em­bracing the traditions and customs of the Cantonese way of welcoming the Spring Festival.

“We visited the flower market on Bei­jing Road where the atmosphere was alive with the energy of joyful Chinese families and children, adding to the fes­tive spirit of the occasion. Our time in the bustling tourist spots of Guangzhou brought us even closer to the heart of the celebrations, with the kids eagerly lead­ing us to the incredible Sunac Theme Park adorned with red lanterns and filled with exuberant families,” he added.

He said their experience was en­riched further by connecting with Pa­kistani families and their Chinese rela­tives, indulging in a delightful fusion of Chinese and Pakistani cuisine, as well as a lively barbecue.

Witnessing the exchange of hongbao or red envelopes brought pure joy to the children’s faces, adding to the en­chantment of the festivities. The high­light of their gatherings was undoubt­edly the spectacular fireworks display, which captivated the kids and filled the sky with a shimmering spectacle.

“As the celebrations continued, the kids delighted in the nightly fireworks from the balcony, adding a touch of magic to our time spent together.

Venturing further, we discovered the breathtaking Zhujiang Park, where families and children came together to celebrate with lanterns and create a joyful atmosphere filled with music, laughter, and the sweet scent of deli­cious foods,” Sardar mentioned.

He further said that it was a mesmer­izing experience, as they joined in the merriment, enjoying the sights of chil­dren playing and skating, truly immers­ing themselves in the beauty and joy of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

The Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China Ghu­lam Qadir said that the Spring Festival is not only a time for family reunions and celebrations but also a reflection of Chinese history, customs, and values.

By taking part in the festivities, dip­lomats can gain insights into the rich cultural heritage of China, including its traditional cuisine, music, dance, and art forms.