Thursday, February 15, 2024
STA mourns the loss of talented tennis teen Zainab Naqvi

Staff Reporter
February 15, 2024
Sports

LAHORE   -   The Sindh Tennis Associa­tion (STA) is in mourning following the tragic pass­ing of Ms Zainab Ali Naqvi, a talented tennis teen from Karachi. STA President Gul­zar Firoz, alongside Senior Vice Presidents Muhammad Khalid Rehmani and Kha­lid Jamil Shamsi and tennis community, expressed their profound sorrow over her sudden demise in Islam­abad on February 12, 2024. Zainab had traveled to the capital to compete in the ITF Juniors Tournaments. In a statement, the STA leader­ship shared their heartfelt condolences: “It is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to Zainab Ali Naqvi, who was not only among the top eight junior girls in Paki­stan but also proudly held the second rank in Sindh. Her remarkable achieve­ments included numerous tournament victories across Sindh. We pray for her soul to be blessed by Allah Al­mighty and for her to be granted the highest abode in Jannah. Aameen.”

Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

