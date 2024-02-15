STA mourns the loss of talented tennis teen Zainab Naqvi

LAHORE - The Sindh Tennis Association (STA) is in mourning following the tragic passing of Ms Zainab Ali Naqvi, a talented tennis teen from Karachi. STA President Gulzar Firoz, alongside Senior Vice Presidents Muhammad Khalid Rehmani and Khalid Jamil Shamsi and tennis community, expressed their profound sorrow over her sudden demise in Islamabad on February 12, 2024. Zainab had traveled to the capital to compete in the ITF Juniors Tournaments. In a statement, the STA leadership shared their heartfelt condolences: “It is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to Zainab Ali Naqvi, who was not only among the top eight junior girls in Pakistan but also proudly held the second rank in Sindh. Her remarkable achievements included numerous tournament victories across Sindh. We pray for her soul to be blessed by Allah Almighty and for her to be granted the highest abode in Jannah. Aameen.”