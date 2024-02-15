Thursday, February 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Stage is set for an intense battle in the ILT20 season 2 play-offs

Stage is set for an intense battle in the ILT20 season 2 play-offs
Web Sports Desk
8:35 PM | February 15, 2024
Sports

The stage is set for an exhilarating and intense battle in the ILT20 season 2 play-offs between the teams that clinched the top four slots. 
All 30 league-stage matches produced the best of cricket with many last over and last ball finishes including a last ball-six smashed by Sikandar Raza that put Dubai Capitals in a commanding position to make the final four ahead of Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers who finished at the bottom of the points table.
Cricket buffs in UAE can gear up for an exciting week of action as the top four teams gear up to produce some nail-biting contest starting with the Eliminator between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, followed by the Qualifier 1 between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants to be played at the Dubai International Stadium.
Qualifier 2, between the winner of the Eliminator and the loser of Qualifier 1, will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 15 February while the grand finale will be held at the Dubai’s ‘Ring of Fire’ Stadium on 17 February.

‘Dazzling opening ceremony’ set to kick-off PSL 9

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1707972134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024