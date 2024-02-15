Stage is set for an intense battle in the ILT20 season 2 play-offs

The stage is set for an exhilarating and intense battle in the ILT20 season 2 play-offs between the teams that clinched the top four slots.

All 30 league-stage matches produced the best of cricket with many last over and last ball finishes including a last ball-six smashed by Sikandar Raza that put Dubai Capitals in a commanding position to make the final four ahead of Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers who finished at the bottom of the points table.

Cricket buffs in UAE can gear up for an exciting week of action as the top four teams gear up to produce some nail-biting contest starting with the Eliminator between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, followed by the Qualifier 1 between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants to be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Qualifier 2, between the winner of the Eliminator and the loser of Qualifier 1, will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 15 February while the grand finale will be held at the Dubai’s ‘Ring of Fire’ Stadium on 17 February.