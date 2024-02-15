Start of SJC proceedings against ex-judge breach of Article 209

ISLAMABAD - Former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed and Brig Irfan Ramay have submitted that to initiate or contin­ue proceedings of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against a retired judge under Article 209 of the Constitu­tion is violative of Article 195.

Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed and Brig Irfan Wednesday submitted their reply through advocate Kha­waja Haris to the legal questions, which a five-member bench, headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on January 23, 2024 before reserving the judg­ment, had framed. Shaukat Siddiqui, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, Brig Irfan Ra­may, ex-CJ IHC Anwar Kasi, and for­mer Registrar SC Arbab Muhammad Arif will file concise statement on the questions.

The bench had asked whether an inquiry was conducted by the Su­preme Judicial Council, and if not, was it a constitutional and/or le­gal requirement, and if it was so, the consequence of not conducting an inquiry? Whether the Supreme Ju­dicial Council did not have to con­duct any inquiry because the subject speech was admittedly made and whether it in itself constituted mis­conduct as defined in Code of Con­duct to be observed by the judges of the superior courts?

The reply said that no inquiry in terms of recording of statements of witnesses was carried out by the Council, the fact remains that the Council nevertheless strictly fol­lowed the enquiry procedure while conducting its proceedings in the matter relating to the speech by him.

Kh Haris stated that if the Court comes to this conclusion that it was a constitutional or legal require­ment to conduct an ‘inquiry’ which was not fulfilled in the petitioner’s case, then the further question, as framed, needs to be addressed i.e. what would be the consequence for not conducting an inquiry?

He submitted that in such a con­tingency the entire proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council would stand vitiated, as being violative of a mandatory provision of the con­stitution, and fundamental rights of the petitioner under Articles 9, 10-A, 14, and 24 of the constitution.

He further submitted that in terms of clause 3 of Article 184 the ap­propriate order to be passed by the bench in setting aside his remov­al from office would be to direct the federal government to issue the noti­fication of his retirement with effect from 30thJune 2021 and to provide him all his salary and emoluments as well as the pensionary benefits.

Kh Haris stated that it has been stance throughout that Brigadier Ir­fan Ramay and Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed allegedly made attempts to influ­ence the administration of justice in cases pending or expected to come up before the Islamabad High Court.

He added that the very purpose of initiating or continuing proceed­ings against a judge under Article 209 is to ascertain the ‘profession­al fitness’ of a judge (PLD 2010 SC 61) as such, the moment he ceases to be a judge, the entire purpose of initiating or continuing proceeding stands nullified.

He submitted that any provision which confers upon the Supreme Judicial Council any power, duty or obligation to initiate or continue against a retired judge proceedings under Article 209 of the constitution would not only be violative of Arti­cle 195 as well of Article 209 of the Constitution, it would also be tanta­mount to re-writing of the constitu­tion by the apex court.