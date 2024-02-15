There is option of reserved seats allocation for PTI: Kanwar Dilshad

Kanwar Dilshad has said that there is option of the allocation of the NA reserved seats for the PTI.

Talking to a news channel, Dilshad, a former secretary of the ECP, said that the election commission could seek a way out on the PTI’s petition. “There are past instances of such facilitation,” he said.

“Hopefully the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will give consideration to the request,” Kanwar Dilshad said.

“It could get relief, if the PTI submits petition to the election commission about an agreement with another party,” former ECP official said.

“If the electoral body rejects the request, the Supreme Court could resolve the issue,” he was opined.

He said the lawyers should leave their politics and go to the election commission. They request the ECP that the political parties have been given relief in the past, Kanwar Dilshad said.

“If they fail to get affiliation with a party, the PTI could form its independent group,” he said.

He said the PTI-supported candidates have won a clear majority in Punjab and claimed that the PML-N numbers are lesser than the PTI to form government in the province.





