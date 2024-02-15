Thursday, February 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

There is option of reserved seats allocation for PTI: Kanwar Dilshad

There is option of reserved seats allocation for PTI: Kanwar Dilshad
Web Desk
12:05 PM | February 15, 2024
National

Kanwar Dilshad has said that there is option of the allocation of the NA reserved seats for the PTI.

Talking to a news channel, Dilshad, a former secretary of the ECP, said that the election commission could seek a way out on the PTI’s petition. “There are past instances of such facilitation,” he said.

“Hopefully the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will give consideration to the request,” Kanwar Dilshad said.

“It could get relief, if the PTI submits petition to the election commission about an agreement with another party,” former ECP official said.

“If the electoral body rejects the request, the Supreme Court could resolve the issue,” he was opined.

He said the lawyers should leave their politics and go to the election commission. They request the ECP that the political parties have been given relief in the past, Kanwar Dilshad said.

“If they fail to get affiliation with a party, the PTI could form its independent group,” he said.

Gandapur's arrest warrant issued for violating AJK election rules in 2021

He said the PTI-supported candidates have won a clear majority in Punjab and claimed that the PML-N numbers are lesser than the PTI to form government in the province.

 
 
 

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1707972134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024