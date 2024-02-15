Thursday, February 15, 2024
Turkish president arrives in Egypt for official visit

Agencies
February 15, 2024
International, Newspaper

CAIRO   -  Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for a historic official visit, part of a continu­ing effort to develop bilateral ties. Erdogan was welcomed at Cairo International Airport by his Egyptian counter­part Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Türkiye’s Ambassa­dor to Egypt Salih Mutlu Sen. Accompanying the president on his visit are first lady Emine Er­dogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Nation­al Defense Minister Yas­ar Guler, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Industry and Technology Minis­ter Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, the president’s chief adviser. The Turkish president was officially welcomed and greeted by al-Sisi in a formal cer­emony at the Ittihadiyye Palace. After Erdogan and al-Sisi took their places in the ceremony area, a cannon salute took place, and the na­tional anthems of both countries were played.

