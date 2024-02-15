Turkish president arrives in Egypt for official visit

CAIRO - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for a historic official visit, part of a continuing effort to develop bilateral ties. Erdogan was welcomed at Cairo International Airport by his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Türkiye’s Ambassador to Egypt Salih Mutlu Sen. Accompanying the president on his visit are first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, the president’s chief adviser. The Turkish president was officially welcomed and greeted by al-Sisi in a formal ceremony at the Ittihadiyye Palace. After Erdogan and al-Sisi took their places in the ceremony area, a cannon salute took place, and the national anthems of both countries were played.