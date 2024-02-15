Thursday, February 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two die as car collides with trolley in Sargodha

Our Staff Reporter
February 15, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  Two persons were killed, while one sustained injuries in a road mishap here near village Hazoor Purr on Wednesday. Police said that Muham­mad Azeem (33),Muhammad Sar­fraz (42) and Muhammad Abdullah (38),all residents of Jhelum, were traveling towards Sargodha in a car to attend the marriage ceremony of their relatives when their vehicle col­lided with a sugarcane loaded parked trolley. Consequently, Azeem and Sar­fraz died on the spot.

On getting information,Rescue1122 teams and police reached the spot, shifted the victims to Tehsil Head­quarter Hospital (THQ) Bhera for necessary legal formalities. Bhera police launched investigation.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024