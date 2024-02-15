Two die as car collides with trolley in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Two persons were killed, while one sustained injuries in a road mishap here near village Hazoor Purr on Wednesday. Police said that Muham­mad Azeem (33),Muhammad Sar­fraz (42) and Muhammad Abdullah (38),all residents of Jhelum, were traveling towards Sargodha in a car to attend the marriage ceremony of their relatives when their vehicle col­lided with a sugarcane loaded parked trolley. Consequently, Azeem and Sar­fraz died on the spot.

On getting information,Rescue1122 teams and police reached the spot, shifted the victims to Tehsil Head­quarter Hospital (THQ) Bhera for necessary legal formalities. Bhera police launched investigation.