UAE to host DICC T20 World Cup 2024 next month

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Muhammad Zahir Uddin Babar, Chief Executive Officer of the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC), announced on Monday that the ea­gerly awaited DICC T20 World Cup UAE 2024 will be played from March 4 to 12 at Vision Cricket Cen­ter, Sharjah. The tourna­ment will see leading deaf cricket teams from across the globe, including Aus­tralia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, and the current champions, Sri Lanka, vying for suprem­acy and showcasing their exceptional skills. In a sig­nificant acknowledgment, Zahir extended his con­gratulations to Syed Moh­sin Raza Naqvi, Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, on his recent appointment as the 37th Chairman of PCB. He also expressed his grati­tude towards all national cricket boards for their un­wavering support of their deaf cricket teams.

Reflecting on the storied past of deaf cricket, which dates back to the inaugural match between South Aus­tralia and Victoria in 1895 in Adelaide, Zahir emphasized the sport’s rich heritage and its enduring appeal. Ad­dressing the need for great­er support, the DICC CEO made a passionate plea for private sponsors to support these inspirational athletes within the deaf cricket com­munity. He also highlighted the ongoing challenges in securing backing from the International Cricket Coun­cil (ICC), underlining the critical need for equal op­portunities for disabled athletes on the global stage. “It’s disheartening to see the ICC’s lack of support for the deaf cricket community,” Za­hir remarked. “Deaf athletes, with their inherent talent and rights, warrant the same recognition and financial backing as their counter­parts. It’s imperative for the ICC to align with us, offering the financial aid needed for these exceptional players to shine internationally.”

Zahir also acknowledged the DICC’s efforts in self-financing to promote deaf cricket globally, calling on the ICC to recognize and support disability cricket as an integral part of the sport’s community. He thanked Sports Spice Dubai and Vision Cricket Centre Sharjah for their roles in facilitating the DICC T20 World Cup UAE 2024. Prais­ing the unwavering com­mitment of DICC members, including Chairman Stefan Pichowshi, Secretary Mi­chael Lombard, Treasurer Sumit Jain, among others, Zahir urged private entities, governmental departments, and the ICC to support deaf cricket, ensuring these ath­letes receive the recognition and opportunities they de­serve on a global stage.