UN raises alarm over escalating tensions in Senegal after election delay

NEW YORK - The United Nations is “deeply concerned” about the tense situation in Senegal, following the suspension of the country’s presidential election that was slated for February 25, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Liz Throssell said Tuesday.
Mobile internet access was cut off for the second time this month on Tuesday after three people died in violent protests that broke out in the capital Dakar and other cities last weekend. The Senegalese communications ministry said the blackout was due to the spread of “hateful and subversive messages which have caused violent demonstrations with deaths and significant material damage.” Earlier this month, President Macky Sall announced the election would not be held as scheduled, and days later on February 5.