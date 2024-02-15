UN raises alarm over escalating tensions in Senegal after election delay

NEW YORK - The United Nations is “deeply concerned” about the tense situa­tion in Senegal, follow­ing the suspension of the country’s presiden­tial election that was slated for February 25, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Liz Throssell said Tuesday.

Mobile internet ac­cess was cut off for the second time this month on Tuesday after three people died in violent protests that broke out in the capital Dakar and other cities last week­end. The Senegalese communications min­istry said the blackout was due to the spread of “hateful and subversive messages which have caused violent demon­strations with deaths and significant mate­rial damage.” Earlier this month, President Macky Sall announced the election would not be held as scheduled, and days later on Feb­ruary 5.