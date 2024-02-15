Thursday, February 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

UN raises alarm over escalating tensions in Senegal after election delay

Agencies
February 15, 2024
International, Newspaper

NEW YORK  -  The United Nations is “deeply concerned” about the tense situa­tion in Senegal, follow­ing the suspension of the country’s presiden­tial election that was slated for February 25, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Liz Throssell said Tuesday.

Mobile internet ac­cess was cut off for the second time this month on Tuesday after three people died in violent protests that broke out in the capital Dakar and other cities last week­end. The Senegalese communications min­istry said the blackout was due to the spread of “hateful and subversive messages which have caused violent demon­strations with deaths and significant mate­rial damage.” Earlier this month, President Macky Sall announced the election would not be held as scheduled, and days later on Feb­ruary 5.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024