Unemployment crisis

Unemployment is the state in which a person is without work, available to work, and currently seeking work. As defined by the International Labour Organization, Unemployed workers are those who are currently not working but are willing and able to work for pay, currently available to work, and have actively searched for work. Unemployment is a central problem because when unemployment is high, resources are wasted and people’s incomes are depressed; during such periods, economic distress also spills over to affect people’s emotions and family lives.
Frictional unemployment: Frictional unemployment occurs when a worker moves from one job to another. While he searches for a job, he is experiencing frictional unemployment. This is a productive part of the economy, increasing both the worker’s efficiency and long-term welfare. Economic classical unemployment, classical or real wage unemployment occurs when real wages for a job are set above the market-clearing level. This is often ascribed to government intervention, as with the minimum wage, or Labour unions.
Structural Unemployment: Structural unemployment is caused by a mismatch between jobs offered by employers and potential workers. This may pertain to geographical location, sales skills, and many other factors. If such a mismatch exists, frictional unemployment is likely to be more significant as well. Seasonal unemployment occurs when an occupation is not in demand at certain seasons.
