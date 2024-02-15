Unemployment crisis

Unemployment is the state in which a person is without work, available to work, and cur­rently seeking work. As defined by the International Labour Or­ganization, Unemployed workers are those who are currently not working but are willing and able to work for pay, currently avail­able to work, and have active­ly searched for work. Unemploy­ment is a central problem because when unemployment is high, re­sources are wasted and people’s incomes are depressed; during such periods, economic distress also spills over to affect people’s emotions and family lives.

Frictional unemployment: Fric­tional unemployment occurs when a worker moves from one job to another. While he searches for a job, he is experiencing fric­tional unemployment. This is a productive part of the economy, increasing both the worker’s ef­ficiency and long-term welfare. Economic classical unemploy­ment, classical or real wage un­employment occurs when real wages for a job are set above the market-clearing level. This is of­ten ascribed to government in­tervention, as with the minimum wage, or Labour unions.

Structural Unemployment: Structural unemployment is caused by a mismatch between jobs offered by employers and potential workers. This may per­tain to geographical location, sales skills, and many other fac­tors. If such a mismatch exists, frictional unemployment is like­ly to be more significant as well. Seasonal unemployment occurs when an occupation is not in de­mand at certain seasons.

IJAZ SAL MUHAMMAD,

Kolowaha Ashall.