Unrest in Balochistan

In recent days, Balochistan has become the epicentre of a storm of pro­tests and strikes, as its people rise up against what they allege is wide­spread election rigging. The province, already grappling with various challenges, finds itself virtually paralysed as shutterdown strikes, sit-ins, and roadblocks persist across its length and breadth. This wave of dissent under­scores the deep-seated grievances and frustrations among the populace, re­vealing a profound dissatisfaction with the electoral process.

The gravity of the situation is vividly reflected in the complete shutterdown strikes observed in many areas, including the provincial capital, Quetta. All facets of daily life—shops, markets, businesses, and shopping centres—stood closed throughout the day, a testament to the unified stance of the four-party alliance comprising the National Party, Hazara Democratic Party (HDP), BNP-Mengal, and PkMAP. The once-bustling main roads of Quetta now wear a de­serted look, and the sparse traffic further underscores the intensity of the dissatisfaction that has gripped the province.

The participation of various political parties and alliances in these demon­strations further amplifies the widespread belief that electoral outcomes do not accurately represent the people’s true mandate. The four-party alliance’s appeal for the shutdown gained traction, with a diverse array of towns, from Gwadar to Dera Murad Jamali, joining in solidarity. The sit-in outside the dep­uty commissioner’s office in Quetta, the district returning officer, remains an enduring symbol of the people’s resolve to seek justice. As the protests contin­ue, the discontent spills beyond mere allegations of election rigging. The Pash­toonkhwa National Awami Party’s announcement of an indefinite blockade of national highways adds another layer to the unfolding drama. The controver­sy surrounding the NA-251 seat, where the initial winner, Khushal Khan Ka­kar, was later displaced by JUI-F Syed Samiullah after a recount, has added fuel to the already raging fire. The province finds itself cut off from the rest of the country for the fifth consecutive day, as national highways remain blocked due to sit-ins and roadblocks by various political parties’ supporters.

Balochistan’s unrest is not merely a localised issue; it is a manifestation of a broader discontent with the democratic process. As the people demand jus­tice and fairness in the electoral process, it is imperative for authorities to ad­dress these concerns promptly and transparently. The future stability of Balo­chistan and the democratic fabric of the nation depend on the resolution of these deep-seated issues and the restoration of faith in the electoral system.