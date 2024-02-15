US calls for investigation of rigging allegations in Pakistan polls

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said that the United States has called for rigging allegations in Pakistan general elections to be investigated.

Briefing the media in Washington on Wednesday, Matthew Miller said that US thinks that investigation of rigging is an appropriate step to take. “That is our response to questions of irregularities not just in Pakistan, but when we see them anywhere in the world and we think that they’re thoroughly investigated and resolved,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said that elections in Pakistan were competitive, and we look forward to working with the government, once it’s formed, that the people of Pakistan elected.

He said that formation of a coalition government is ultimately an internal matter of Pakistan. Ultimately that’s not a decision for the United States to make. It’s a decision for Pakistan to make.

Matthew Miller said that there are number of countries that have parliamentary systems of government, where no party gains a majority and some kind of coalition governments are formed.