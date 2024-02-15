US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi

KARACHI - US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer called on Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wa­hab on Wednesday in his office and discussed with him matters of mutual interest including the process of development and progress in Karachi and other issues. US Consul General in Karachi Conrad Tribble, Political Officer Weldon Mont­gomery and Political Specialist Saleh Shah were also in the delegation. In contrast, Mayor Kara­chi’s spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamul­lah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader in the city council Dil Muhammad, Juman Darwan and Muhammad Hanif Chattani were also present on the occasion.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab in­formed the delegation about the recent general elections in the country. He said that the Paki­stan People’s Party has won in six divisions of Sindh, out of the 25 towns of Karachi. The elected chairman of the People’s Party in 13 towns are performing their duties whereas Jamaat-e-Islami have their chairmen in nine towns of Karachi, he said. He said that the biggest challenge of Karachi is water and sewage problems, transport, infra­structure, public space, construction of parks are also big challenges for Karachi.

He said that Karachi is the business center of Pakistan and Karachi needs to be improved to promote the economic and commercial activities of the country. He said that specific information technology zones can be created in Karachi and for this sufficient space is available, therefore in­ternational companies can invest heavily in the I.T sector in Karachi.

The Mayor of Karachi said that in the old city area of Karachi, the drainage system has become very old and cannot be expanded due to the dense population. Due to heavy rains, rainwater starts accumulating on the roads in Karachi, for which the city government has to take emergency mea­sures to remove it as soon as possible, he said.

He said that due to a better and more compre­hensive strategy, the situation in Karachi is now under control during monsoon rains and the flow of stormwater drains is normal.

He said the first solar park was constructed at Kidney Hill in the city. 100 kilowatts of electric­ity will be available from the solar park. The plan to install a chairlift between Kidney Hill and Hill Park is pending, he said. More than 150,000 trees have been planted in Kidney Hill and it has be­come the best urban forest for Karachi, he said.