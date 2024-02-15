Use of motorbike banned in Dara during repolling

PESHAWAR - In order to ensure the smooth con­duct of the re-poll process in PK-90 (Tribal Sub Division Dara) on Thursday, the Deputy Commission­er Kohat has, under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, im­posed a ban on the use of motor­bikes and the display of weapons, including licensed weapons, ex­cept by Law Enforcement Agencies in the Tribal Sub-Division Dara (in­cluding Jawaki) with immediate ef­fect for a period of 5 days. The vi­olation of this order is punishable under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in view of the Gener­al Election 2024 re-poll in PK-90, Deputy Commissioner Kohat has also declared 15th February 2024 as a public holiday in Tribal Sub-Di­vision Dara, including Jawaki.