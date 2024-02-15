Use of motorbike banned in Dara during repolling

PESHAWAR - In order to ensure the smooth conduct of the re-poll process in PK-90 (Tribal Sub Division Dara) on Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner Kohat has, under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, imposed a ban on the use of motorbikes and the display of weapons, including licensed weapons, except by Law Enforcement Agencies in the Tribal Sub-Division Dara (including Jawaki) with immediate effect for a period of 5 days. The violation of this order is punishable under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Meanwhile, in view of the General Election 2024 re-poll in PK-90, Deputy Commissioner Kohat has also declared 15th February 2024 as a public holiday in Tribal Sub-Division Dara, including Jawaki.