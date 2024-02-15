Webinar conducted on banana

LAHORE - A webinar on “Improving banana fruit quality through farm management techniques; especially disease and pest control in banana cultivation” was conducted on Wednesday. The primary objective of the webinar was the capacity building of banana growers/farmers on orchard management for good quality and yield. In the subject webinar, Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Professor Department of Plant Protection, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam provided a detailed overview of banana orchards with special emphases related to banana orchards management for high yield and good quality.

Lodhi suggested the banana growers to use proper irrigation, balanced used of fertilizer, especially disease and pest control in banana cultivation and proper pruning of bananas plants. Lodhi explained the reasons of low production in Pakistan and impact of malpractices and lack of knowledge of recommended production technology of banana on quality and yield. He also suggested that banana growers should adopt modern techniques of pruning, reduce skin blemishing/dry branches-leaves, improve tree vigor, better light penetration inside the canopy improves fruit color, better air circulation reduces pests and disease hiding inside canopy. Arrangement of field days, seminars, lectures on pest management and demonstration of improved production technologies will improve overall condition of banana crop of Pakistan.

Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO of PHDEC, informed the participants that under PHDEC platform different initiatives are taken for improving quality and value addition chain of different products. He also informed that PHDEC will provide assistance in availing untapped potential of export in new international markets, and will provide international technical consultant for improving banana’s value chain.