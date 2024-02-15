Westminster Academy secures place in LGS Cup semi-final

ISLAMABAD - In a thrilling encounter held at F-9 Park cricket ground between Westminster Academy Islamabad and LGS Islamabad, the LGS team set a formidable target, posting an imposing score of 176 in just 15 overs. Yazdan Abbas emerged as astandout performer with an impressive 77 runs. Despite LGS aiming for a big total, Hassan Ghumman applied the brakes, taking 3 wickets for a mere 10 runs.
Chasing the daunting target, Westminster faced early setbacks, losing a wicket on the very first ball of the match. However, unbeknownst to them, a spectacular display of brilliance from Hassan Ghumman was about to unfold. Ghumman single-handedly seized control of the match, smashing a breathtaking 146 runs in just 57 balls. featuring 11 towering sixes and 15 fours. Ghumman was declared man of the match. Westminster Academy won match within 13.1 overs. Thanks to Hassan’s extraordinary performance, Westminster Academy secured their place in the LGS Cup semi-final. This prestigious tournament showcases the top educational institutes in Pakistan, and the match between these two powerhouses added an exhilarating chapter to the competition.