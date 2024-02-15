Thursday, February 15, 2024
Westminster Academy secures place in LGS Cup semi-final

February 15, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  In a thrilling encounter held at F-9 Park cricket ground between West­minster Academy Islamabad and LGS Islamabad, the LGS team set a formidable target, post­ing an im­posing score of 176 in just 15 overs. Yazdan Abbas emerged as astandout performer with an im­pressive 77 runs. Despite LGS aim­ing for a big total, Hassan Ghum­man applied the brakes, taking 3 wickets for a mere 10 runs. 

Chasing the daunting target, Westminster faced early set­backs, losing a wicket on the very first ball of the match. However, unbeknownst to them, a spec­tacular display of brilliance from Hassan Ghumman was about to unfold. Ghumman single-hand­edly seized control of the match, smashing a breathtaking 146 runs in just 57 balls. featuring 11 towering sixes and 15 fours. Ghumman was declared man of the match. Westminster Acade­my won match within 13.1 overs. Thanks to Hassan’s extraordi­nary performance, Westminster Academy secured their place in the LGS Cup semi-final. This prestigious tournament show­cases the top educational insti­tutes in Pakistan, and the match between these two powerhouses added an exhilarating chapter to the competition.

