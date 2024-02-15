ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is in a win-win situation after the much awaited power-sharing deal with the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). The PML-N has offered key positions, including the presidency, speakership in the National Assembly, and chairmanship of the Senate to the PPP in addition to Governor’s slot in Punjab and Chief Minister’s position in Balochistan. The PPP is also seeking the Governorship of Sindh which is currently with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.
After possibly getting these important slots, the PPP is also expected to become part of the federal cabinet Win-win situation for PPP which it has originally declined to join.
The PPP-PML-N alignment comes after the unexpected victory of independent candidates supported by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), creating uncertainty among voters regarding the composition of the next government.
Despite electoral rivalries, the PPP and the PML-N have opted for collaboration in the interest of national stability. This move marks a departure from past confrontations, with PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari emphasizing the nation’s interests over prolonged political discord.
The PTI continues to challenge the election results, alleging vote tampering and vowing to contest the outcome. PTI’s refusal to engage with traditional political adversaries underscores his commitment to a narrative of political purity and opposition to perceived corruption. This stance may further polarize the political landscape, potentially hindering effective governance.
Amid these developments, the PTI explores impossible coalition options with religious parties as they lack simple majority even after combining their numbers.
Yesterday, the PPP and PML-N committees met to discuss the cooperation further. Suggestions regarding inflation, unemployment, and poverty alleviation were discussed between the two parties.
There was an agreement on the need for a stable democratic government to address economic, political, and security challenges including terrorism.
Another meeting is scheduled between the committees of the two parties today (February 15) with representatives from other provinces. “Finalization of matters after consultation with other like-minded political parties is expected in the next meeting,” a PPP leader said.
The PPP’s importance has grown after PML-N’s ally, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal), yesterday rejected the election results, announcing countrywide protests against the alleged rigging in the February 8 polls.
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the parliament had lost the credibility after the ‘rigged’ elections. He invited PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to join the opposition in the National Assembly.
The PPP meanwhile is finalizing its candidate for various slots in the federal and provincial set-ups. For the President, the PPP’s candidate is Asif Ali Zardari but the nominees for the other slots are yet to be finalized by the party.
There is an indication the incumbent Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Asharf could again be nominated for the job while Nayyar Bukhari could be elected as Senator and then as the Senate Chairman – a post he held from 2012-2015. Yousaf Raza Gilani might opt to return to the National Assembly after recent win in Multan unless asked by the party to contest for the top Senate slot.