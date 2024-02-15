ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is in a win-win situa­tion after the much awaited power-sharing deal with the Pakistan Mus­lim League (Nawaz). The PML-N has offered key positions, including the presidency, speakership in the Na­tional Assembly, and chairmanship of the Senate to the PPP in addition to Governor’s slot in Punjab and Chief Minister’s position in Balochistan. The PPP is also seeking the Governor­ship of Sindh which is currently with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

After possibly getting these impor­tant slots, the PPP is also expected to become part of the federal cabinet Win-win situation for PPP which it has originally de­clined to join.

The PPP-PML-N alignment comes after the unexpected victory of independent candi­dates supported by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), creating uncertainty among voters re­garding the composition of the next government.

Despite electoral rivalries, the PPP and the PML-N have opted for collaboration in the interest of national sta­bility. This move marks a de­parture from past confronta­tions, with PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari emphasizing the nation’s interests over pro­longed political discord.

The PTI continues to chal­lenge the election results, al­leging vote tampering and vowing to contest the out­come. PTI’s refusal to engage with traditional political ad­versaries underscores his commitment to a narrative of political purity and opposi­tion to perceived corruption. This stance may further po­larize the political landscape, potentially hindering effec­tive governance.

Amid these developments, the PTI explores impossible coalition options with reli­gious parties as they lack sim­ple majority even after com­bining their numbers.

Yesterday, the PPP and PML-N committees met to discuss the cooperation fur­ther. Suggestions regarding inflation, unemployment, and poverty alleviation were discussed between the two parties.

There was an agreement on the need for a stable demo­cratic government to address economic, political, and se­curity challenges including terrorism.

Another meeting is sched­uled between the commit­tees of the two parties today (February 15) with represen­tatives from other provinc­es. “Finalization of matters after consultation with other like-minded political parties is expected in the next meet­ing,” a PPP leader said.

The PPP’s importance has grown after PML-N’s ally, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal), yesterday rejected the election results, announcing country­wide protests against the al­leged rigging in the February 8 polls.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the parliament had lost the credibility after the ‘rigged’ elections. He in­vited PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to join the opposition in the National Assembly.

The PPP meanwhile is final­izing its candidate for various slots in the federal and provin­cial set-ups. For the President, the PPP’s candidate is Asif Ali Zardari but the nominees for the other slots are yet to be fi­nalized by the party.

There is an indication the incumbent Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Per­vez Asharf could again be nominated for the job while Nayyar Bukhari could be elected as Senator and then as the Senate Chairman – a post he held from 2012-2015. Yousaf Raza Gilani might opt to return to the National Assembly after re­cent win in Multan unless asked by the party to contest for the top Senate slot.