Won't talk to anyone until our stolen mandate is returned: Pervez Elahi

"We won't talk to anyone until our stolen mandate is returned, there is nothing wrong in the talks and we are ready but we need our mandate back first," said, Pervez Elahi, Former CM Punjab and President PTI, while informally talking to media after court appearance.

He further added that Shehbaz Shareef is an evil man, he hasn't forgiven his elder brother yet. They returned as "ladlay" (darlings) but they didn't understand Imran Khan. Now is the time they should know who Imran Khan is. Shareefs have panicked now and this was the first election where candidates didn't spend any money.

Pervez Elahi appeared for the hearing at the Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad on Thursday regarding cases registered by Police on terrorism against Imran Khan and over a dozen PTI leaders for indulging in vandalism, attacking security personnel, and creating unrest outside the judicial complex ahead of a court hearing of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 18th, 2023.

Major Tahir Sadiq from Attock also attended the hearing and had a brief discussion with Pervez Elahi.

Pervez Elahi has been granted bail in these cases but his legal team hasn't paid the surety bonds to the court. Sardar Raziq, attorney of Pervez Elahi while talking to The Nation said that we haven't paid the surety bonds because we know they'll rearrest us in other cases.

The hearing has been adjourned till February 29th. Duty Judge, Shahrukh Arjumand presided over the proceedings in the absence of Anti-terrorism Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain.

The last hearing regarding this case took place on December 21st, 2023 in which the counsel of Pervez Elahi requested a longer date and Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain adjourned the case till February 15th.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has reserved its judgment on the provincial assembly Punjab seat where Pervez Elahi has alleged that his opponent and nephew Chaudhry Salik Hussain won the elections by rigging.